Michigan's marijuana dispensaries can now take customers inside by appointment only 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Breeze

As with Michigan's other retail services, marijuana dispensaries are now opening back up for customers again.Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order opening some retail services for in-person shopping. Though deemed an "essential service" amid the coronavirus, marijuana stores had been allowed to only service customers by curbside-pickup.That's no longer the case. Now, customers can enter marijuana dispensaries, with some catches. Shopping can only be done by appoint only, so call ahead, and there's a limit of 10 customers inside the store at a time.Customers are also required to wear a face mask and maintain six feet of distance with other shoppers and employees. The order went into effect on Tuesday.The executive order also applies to Michigan's shopping malls , as well as other services like auto dealerships.