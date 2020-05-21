Hamtramck Labor Day Festival canceled due to coronavirus

click to enlarge
Just before Memorial Day weekend, a beloved local Labor Day tradition has pulled the plug on its 2020 festivities.
This year's Hamtramck Labor Day Festival is officially off the books, as organizers err on the side of caution amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We hate to have to say it, but the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival and its associated jubilant Hamtramck Yacht Club Canoe Races (TM) will not take place this year,” organizers said in an email. “We'll be dreaming and scheming and planning an even better festival for the future.”
The 38-year-old festival, which draws thousands of visitors and includes live music, wrestling, and the aforementioned canoe racing, is the latest late-summer/fall event to cancel. Earlier this week, organizers of Theatre Bizarre
announced this year's event was canceled, which takes place during back-to-back weekends in October.
Detroit's International Jazz Festival
, also set for Labor Day weekend, has not yet been canceled. Movement
electronic music festival, which was supposed to take place during its traditional Memorial Day weekend, has been tentatively rescheduled for September.
You can revisit photos from last year's Labor Day festivities here
.
