Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Gov. Whitmer turns down Detroit rapper's gift of Cartier Buffs, money will instead go to charity

Posted By on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge The album art for Detroit rapper Gmac Cash's "Big Gretch."
  • The album art for Detroit rapper Gmac Cash's "Big Gretch."

We regret to inform you that it appears Gov. "Big Gretch" Whitmer will not actually be sporting a pair of Buffs.

The governor earned the endearing nickname from Detroiters for her response to the coronavirus crisis, inspiring an eponymous track from the prolific Detroit rapper Gmac Cash. After the track took off, Cash started a GoFundMe to raise more than $2,500 to buy the governor a pair of the coveted Cartier C Décor white buffalo horn frames, or "Buffs" — the ultimate Detroit status symbol. (The album art features a Photoshopped Whitmer wearing a pair.)



"It actually started as a joke," Cash told the Free Press. "But after I released the song about Gov. Whitmer, people started suggesting that I start a GoFundMe to buy her some real Buffs. Initially, I didn't want to do it, but I also didn't want someone else doing it and running off with the money."

However, Whitmer turned down the gift on Tuesday, saying she would prefer that Cash spend the money on the community. Cash says he will donate the money to the community organization New Era Detroit.

"It is amazing to see Gmac Cash, and so many others, step up in incredible ways to bring our state together during this tough time," Whitmer said in a statement. "While I’m grateful for the gesture to don a pair of iconic Buffs, I hope that the money raised will be put to better use to help spread positivity as our communities recover from this pandemic."

While the governor likely declined the gift due to a prohibition on elected officials receiving gifts of more than $25, one campaign-finance expert told MLive she may have been able to accept the sunglasses as "an in-kind campaign contribution." Regardless, we're kind of bummed we won't see Big Gretch rocking the Buffs at her next press conference — but happy to see Detroit culture making it all the way to the highest office in the state.

And Whitmer is having fun with it. "If Michiganders continue to stay home and stay safe, we will hopefully be able to get together for the cookout soon," she said.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. There's now a GoFundMe to get a pair of Buffs for Gov. 'Big Gretch' Whitmer Read More

  2. With life in Detroit slowed down by the pandemic, enjoy these stories from these literary luminaries Read More

  3. Horoscopes (May 6-12) Read More

  4. 'The Wild Goose Lake' is a smart Chinese neo-noir Read More

  5. Horoscopes (April 29-May 5) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation