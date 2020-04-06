Detroit Tigers legend and 1968 world champ Al Kaline dead at 85

Major League Baseball Hall of Fame player Al Kaline in his official 1957 Detroit Tigers photo.
Baseball Hall of Famer Al Kaline, who manned right field for the Detroit Tigers from 1953-1974 and helped lead the team to a World Series championship in 1968, died Monday afternoon at his home in suburban Detroit. He was 85.
Born in Baltimore in 1934, Kaline joined the Tigers right out of high school as an 18-year-old outfielder in 1953. The following year he became the team’s starting right fielder. He would man the position for the better part of 20 years, bringing fans to nickname right field at old Tiger Stadium “Kaline’s Corner.”
In 1954, at just 20 years old, Kaline won the American League batting title with a .340 average. He was just one day younger than Ty Cobb, who won the crown in 1907, making Kaline the major leagues’ youngest batting champion ever, a record that still stands today. In 1968, Kaline came back from injury late in the season to help lead the Tigers to a world championship over the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.
“Kaline was the best Tiger I ever saw,” said Navin Field Grounds Crew founder Tom Derry. “A complete ballplayer. He did everything perfectly.”
“Al was the best player I ever played with,” said former teammate Denny McLain. “When he wanted to play — with with no exceptions, he was the best I ever saw take the field.
“He knew how to play in the first inning, the fifth inning, the seventh, eighth, and ninth inning. That's a talent that's been lost. Today, everybody’s playing three outs at a time.”
“When I first came to the Tigers in the spring of '74, Al was in his last year,” said former teammate Ron LeFlore. “He showed me how to position myself and taught me how to circle the ball and how to throw and release.
Over the course of his career in Detroit, Kaline hit .297 with 399 home runs and 3,007 hits. After his playing days, Kaline teamed up with former Tiger George Kell to form a long-lasting partnership in the WDIV TV booth from 1976-1996.
“When he and George were together, they were very funny,” McLain said. “Neither one had control of the English language well enough to be the next Bob Costas, but they had entertainment value. Down-in-the-trenches value. Between the two of them, they played a million games. If they told you something, you knew it was the truth.”
Kaline was as admired off the field as he was on it. "A more humble, classy player I will never meet," said former Major League Baseball director of community affairs Celia Bobrowsky.
After his broadcasting career, Kaline joined the Tigers’ front office in 2002 and served for 17 years as a special adviser to the team president.
