Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Extras wanted for Steven Soderbergh's new film set in 1950s Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 4:55 PM

click to enlarge MASSIMILIANO MARINO / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Massimiliano Marino / Shutterstock

If you’re an actor living in the Detroit area, it might be your time to shine.

Steven Soderbergh, who once shot Out of Sight in the D, will be shooting his next film here as well — and he’s on the search for extras. The film, called Kill Switch, is set in 1950s Detroit and will begin filming on April 1 for a duration of two months.

Extras will be paid, and they’ll be expected to work 10- to 14-hour days. Those interested should pre-register for Kill Switch for free on Real Style’s website, rsol.us, by clicking on the “register now” tab at the top of the home page.



After registering, potential extras should then attend Real Style’s open casting call on March 1 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Southfield Marriott located at 27033 Northwestern Hwy. (The line will be cut off at 5 p.m.) Those auditioning should not wear costumes.

