Gleefully goalless deadpan comic Todd Barry heads to the Magic Bag in Ferndale

click to enlarge Screengrab / YouTube

Nearly a decade ago, deadpan comedian Todd Barry reflected on some of the happiest moments of his life, one of the most memorable being, well, anytime someone canceled plans with him . Who would’ve thought that such commentary would ring even truer 10 years later, at a time when receiving that magical text freeing you of whatever horrible social obligations you casually agreed to in a moment of desperation is akin to a solo orgasm? The 55-year-old New York stand-up mainstay has also racked up an eclectic running list of film and TV credits, including, but not limited to: Greasy, from the 2001 classic; Ordinary Guy, as he’s credited on an episode of; and, in an unexpected turn of events, a speaking role in Darren Aronofsky’s 2008 Academy Award-nominated film starring Mickey Rourke,. Joining the bill is Mary Santora, who was named “Best Undiscovered Comedian in Ohio” byand “Best Female Comedian” byfor three nonconsecutive years.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.