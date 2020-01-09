The Scene

Thursday, January 9, 2020

The Scene

'Preoccupations: Palestinian Landscapes' explores the Israeli occupation of Palestine via landscape art at Detroit's Holding House Gallery

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge C. Gazaleh, "Flight Over Jerusalem," 2015. Ink on paper. - COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Courtesy of the artist
  • C. Gazaleh, "Flight Over Jerusalem," 2015. Ink on paper.

For Preoccupations: Palestinian Landscapes, the word “preoccupations” is a double entendre — it can refer to both Palestinians’ longstanding preoccupation with landscape art, but also Israel’s occupation of Palestine, which has transformed the terrain with military checkpoints and the West Bank wall. Curated by Kathy Zarur, the show features photos, paintings, and mixed-media from Palestinian artists Ryah Aqel, Zeina Barakeh, C. Gazaleh, Najib Joe Hakim, Manar Harb, Yazan Khalili, Suhad Khatib, and Mary Tuma.

The show’s run also includes a panel discussion and brunch at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12; a conversation between Zarur and University of Michigan Islamic Arts lecturer Sascha Crasnow about the challenges of curating exhibitions of Palestinian art in the U.S. at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16; a “Building a Palestine Library” event from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25; a zine-making workshop from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1; and a closing reception from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Opening reception is from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11; Holding House Gallery, 3546 Michigan Ave., Detroit; holdinghousedetroit.com. Show runs through Saturday, Feb. 8.



The Scene

