Mountain Dew rightfully apologizes to the U.P. after omitting it from Michigan on map

Flat Earthers and moon landing truthers, beware: There's a new conspiracy in town and it's being perpetuated by none other than Mountain Dew — but now the brand is apologizing.Last month, the preferred drink of the gaming community launched its summer #DEWnited campaign which will see the release of 50 specially themed bottles that correspond with each of the 50 states. Cool, right? Sure, if not for the egregious mislabeling of Michigan's beloved Upper Peninsula, or as the U.P.'s Twitter account fired back earlier this week, “America's Peninsula.”
Dear @MountainDew,— The Upper Peninsula (@UpperPeninsula) July 9, 2019
I 👏 AM 👏 NOT 👏 WISCONSIN 👏
Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents. Your call.
Sincerely,
America’s Peninsula pic.twitter.com/Rd3Q2vllJV
Hey, Upper Peninsula: we hear you, and we’re sorry for misplacing you on our #DEWnited map. Give us a chance to right our wrong. Help us fill this special edition label by telling us all of the things you love about the Upper Peninsula (note to self: located in MICHIGAN) pic.twitter.com/cSzJQYc2tl— Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) July 10, 2019
