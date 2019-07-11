Mountain Dew rightfully apologizes to the U.P. after omitting it from Michigan on map

click to enlarge Darios / Shutterstock.com

Flat Earthers and moon landing truthers, beware: There's a new conspiracy in town and it's being perpetuated by none other than Mountain Dew — but now the brand is apologizing.

Dear @MountainDew,



I 👏 AM 👏 NOT 👏 WISCONSIN 👏



Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents. Your call.



Sincerely,

America’s Peninsula pic.twitter.com/Rd3Q2vllJV — The Upper Peninsula (@UpperPeninsula) July 9, 2019

Hey, Upper Peninsula: we hear you, and we’re sorry for misplacing you on our #DEWnited map. Give us a chance to right our wrong. Help us fill this special edition label by telling us all of the things you love about the Upper Peninsula (note to self: located in MICHIGAN) pic.twitter.com/cSzJQYc2tl — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) July 10, 2019