click to enlarge radioshoot / Shutterstock

The Detroit Podcast Festival returns for a second year to bring podcasting and storytelling events to venues and recording studios all around the city.The festival programming begins on Thursday, June 27, and will continue throughout the weekend. Co-producers Joy Mohammed and Erin Allen are expanding upon last year’s event by showcasing a list of established and up-and-coming Detroit-based podcasters and storytellers.The festival will begin with a kickoff mixer, followed by an appearance by prolific storyteller and host of, Satori Shakoor. A live story by Michigan native and host of NPR’s, Glynn Washington, will also be featured.Those in attendance can attend “Radio Campfire Presents:,” which includes “audio stories, sound portraits, and sonic experiments from our neck of the woods,’ according to the website. “Shannon Cason Presents:,” and “Ask an Engineer With WDET’s Sam Beaubien” are also on the schedule.The festival will also present informative sessions for aspiring podcasters and storytellers, including "Storytelling 101 With Satori Shakoor," "NPR’s StoryLab Presents: How to Launch and Pitch a Podcast," and "Guests can enjoy additional activities such as yoga, workshops, Sunday brunch, pitch competitions, and — for the next generation — podcast events specifically geared toward the youth.All events are ticketed and many are free. For ticket purchasing, a detailed schedule of the festival, and more information visit detroitpodcastfest.com

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.