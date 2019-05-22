The Scene

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

The Scene

A musical about Marvin Gaye is now playing at Detroit's Fisher Theatre

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge Chae Stephen as Marvin Gaye in Pride & Joy at the Fisher Theatre. - TYRONE HOLMES
  • Tyrone Holmes
  • Chae Stephen as Marvin Gaye in Pride & Joy at the Fisher Theatre.
It’s no secret that Motown’s Marvin Gaye was masterful at creating iconic and very sensual love songs. Pride & Joy: The Marvin Gaye Musical gives some context as to how the legend has become a posthumous romantic revolutionary.

Set against the sociopolitical backdrop of the 1960s, the musical features 28 songs spanning Gaye’s catalog as well as the Motown songbook. Pride & Joy also focuses on his early career as a session musician at Berry Gordy’s Hitsville USA, where he would eventually go on to record What’s Going On and meet his first wife and Gordy’s sister, Anna.

Opening night begins at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 and runs through Sunday, June 2; 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 313-872-1000. See broadwayindetroit.com for full schedule. Tickets are $41+.

