Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Sugar Factory to open first Michigan location in Downtown Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Jan 26, 2022 at 10:33 AM

The Sugar Factory is slated to open in Downtown Detroit this spring.
  • Photo via Sugar Factory/Facebook
  • The Sugar Factory is slated to open in Downtown Detroit this spring.

Downtown Detroit just got a whole lot sweeter.

Sugar Factory, a chain most notable for its candy-colored fishbowl style drinks, is coming to downtown Detroit.



“We are excited to bring our decadent dishes, sweets and treats to the Detroit community, which have been enjoyed by guests around the world for over a decade,” shared owner Charissa Davidovici in a press release. “The energy and atmosphere of downtown and the One Campus Martius building is the perfect place for Sugar Factory’s family-friendly dining.”

The restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a candy store.

Naumann Idrees, the vice president of leasing for Bedrock, which owns One Campus Martius, said the area felt like the natural choice for Sugar Factory's Detroit location.

“There’s nothing else like this internationally-recognized, celebrity-enthused brand in the market and we’re excited to watch it become a destination for Detroiters and visitors,” said Naumann Idrees, Bedrock’s vice president of leasing. “Sugar Factory’s lively and playful atmosphere will make an excellent addition to Downtown Detroit with both its family-friendly sweet treats and social media-worthy, over-the-top cocktails and drinks.”

While a specific opening date has not been announced, according to a Facebook post by Bedrock, the anticipated opening is late spring.

Last week, Crain's Detroit revealed that luxury retailer Gucci is planning to open a store downtown this summer. According to Crain's, the store is slated to open in the former L.B. King & Co. building at 1274 Library St., a property owned by Bedrock.

