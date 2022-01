Detroit's Grey Ghost named one of Yelp's top restaurants in the U.S. for 2022

click to enlarge Serena Maria Daniels

Grey Ghost.

Yelp’s annual Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2022 features a Detroit favorite.Lodged in between authentic Mexican restaurants in Phoenix and farm-to-table fare in Costa Mesa is Detroit’s Grey Ghost. Ranked at No. 62, Grey Ghost was chosen for its swanky cocktails and upscale dining experience.If you’ve never been to Grey Ghost, they are the epitome of trendy, modern, gentrified Detroit. The hype is warranted though — the drinks are crafty, and only someone with their tastebuds surgically removed wouldn't enjoy their burger (in other words, it’s freaking delish).The list calls Grey Ghost, “the perfect spot for a bite or beverage before taking in a baseball game at Comerica Park or a show at the Fox Theatre.” It's a great spot for date night or any other special occasion too.Grey Ghost opened in 2016 in the Brush Park neighborhood and was named the No. 2Best New Restaurant in 2017. Four Man Ladder Management, the owners of Grey Ghost, also operate neighborhood pub Second Best and are planning to open a Japanese izakaya-style spot called Basan this year near Little Ceaser’s Arena.Two other Michigan spots, both located in Grand Rapids, were also named on the list. Bistro Bella Vita’s modern Italian eats came in just above Grey Ghost at No. 59. JT’s Pizza and Spirits landed at No. 92 on the list. Yelpers raved over the sports bar’s unpretentious pizza and wide selection of beer on tap.