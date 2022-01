Detroit Vegan Soul permanently closes its West Village location

Google Maps

Detroit Vegan Soul West Village

A popular vegan eatery has felt the pains of the pandemic and shuttered the doors on its original location for good.Detroit Vegan Soul announced in a Facebook post last week that it would not be reopening its West Village location.In the post, Detroit Vegan Soul acknowledged that though they wanted to reopen the Agnes St. location, they couldn't recover from the struggles of the pandemic.Kirsten Ussery, co-owner and general manager at Detroit Vegan Soul, told Crain's Detroit Business it became costly to hold the space while they sought to fill staff positions."We've been trying to add staff for two years," Ussery told. "It became financially impossible to continue holding the space without it generating revenue and not having reliable staff."Detroit Vegan Soul will now use the 19614 Grand River Ave. location as the home base, though the store will remain closed through April.