Friday, January 7, 2022

Chuck Keros, American Coney Island owner, dies at 88

Posted By on Fri, Jan 7, 2022 at 12:19 PM

Chuck Keros, second-generation owner of American Coney Island, died at 88. - COURTESY OF THE KEROS FAMILY
  Courtesy of the Keros Family
  • Chuck Keros, second-generation owner of American Coney Island, died at 88.

Chuck Keros, the second-generation owner of American Coney Island, has died.

In a statement released by the family, Keros, who was 88, died last week and was laid to rest at Detroit’s Grand Lawn Cemetery near his father, Gust.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Keros died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

American Coney Island has been owned and operated by the Keros family since it opened in downtown Detroit over 100 years ago.

At the age of 19, Chuck Keros dropped out of the University of Michigan and began working at the family’s restaurant.

While Keros’ father Gust is credited with creating the coney dog, it was Keros who created the coney fries and loose burger.

American Coney Island will remain in the Keros family as Chuck Keros' daughters, Grace and Connie Keros, own and operate the establishment.

