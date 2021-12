'Hell's Kitchen' chef brings vegan Chinese New Year menu to Hazel Park's Frame

click to enlarge Sunshine Seeds/ Shutterstock

Frame's Chinese New Year menu features vegan spring rolls.

Swanky pop-ups and guest chefs are the name of the game at Frame in Hazel Park, and this time they’re going vegan for the Chinese New Year.The menu, curated bycontestant and Macomb native Chef Josie Clemens, will be offered from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30. It features a multi-course dinner that puts a plant-based spin on traditional Chinese dishes.Everything on the menu represents something positive to manifest in the new year from spring rolls to attract good fortune to “exceptionally long longevity noodles” that symbolize a long life ahead.The dinner is $68 per person and a wine pairing can be added on for a bit extra. Origami lanterns and red peonies will decorate the restaurant for a festive lunar vibe. Or you can dine in one of those trendy, Scandinavian-style yurts to make it even fancier.Be on the lookout for hidden lucky red envelopes throughout the restaurant, another Chinese New Year tradition that symbolizes wishes for good luck in 2022, the year of the tiger.Check out their website for more information or to make a reservation.