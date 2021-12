Southfield's Beans & Cornbread is now Cornbread Restaurant & Bar

click to enlarge Facebook / Cornbread Restaurant & Bar

Beans & Cornbread has a new location, a new look, and a new name.The longstanding Southfield soul food restaurant is now called Cornbread Restaurant & Bar, and has moved down the street from 29508 Northwestern Hwy. to 29852 Northwestern Hwy.It opened Dec. 10, according to The Detroit News Founder Patrick Coleman told theit was time for an upgrade."After 24 years and things being so different in the world, we decided that we needed to become more efficient and more ergonomically correct," he said, adding, "we had an opportunity to sort of create what we feel is the perfect space for dining and carryout."The menu largely remains the same, as does the restaurant's commitment to honoring important Black historical figures through its decor.More information is available at cornbreadsoulfood.com