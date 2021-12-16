Email
Thursday, December 16, 2021

Southfield's Beans & Cornbread is now Cornbread Restaurant & Bar

Posted By on Thu, Dec 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM

click to enlarge Southfield's longstanding Beans and Cornbread has moved, and now has a new name and look. - FACEBOOK / CORNBREAD RESTAURANT & BAR
  • Facebook / Cornbread Restaurant & Bar
  • Southfield's longstanding Beans and Cornbread has moved, and now has a new name and look.

Beans & Cornbread has a new location, a new look, and a new name.

The longstanding Southfield soul food restaurant is now called Cornbread Restaurant & Bar, and has moved down the street from 29508 Northwestern Hwy. to 29852 Northwestern Hwy.



It opened Dec. 10, according to The Detroit News.

Founder Patrick Coleman told the News it was time for an upgrade.

"After 24 years and things being so different in the world, we decided that we needed to become more efficient and more ergonomically correct," he said, adding, "we had an opportunity to sort of create what we feel is the perfect space for dining and carryout."

The menu largely remains the same, as does the restaurant's commitment to honoring important Black historical figures through its decor.

More information is available at cornbreadsoulfood.com.

