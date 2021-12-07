Email
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

The Statler Bistro and Market opens in Detroit's City Club Apartments

Posted By on Tue, Dec 7, 2021 at 2:37 PM

An upscale French-American restaurant opens Thursday in Detroit's former historic Statler Hotel.

The Statler Bistro and Market is located at the corner of Washington Blvd. and W. Grand River Ave., at 313 Park Ave., Detroit, on the ground floor of the new City Club Apartments.



The spot includes a 165-seat high-end restaurant with a 125-seat patio. It also includes a neighborhood market, slated to open in the coming weeks, where customers can purchase groceries and packaged meals, as well as a coffee shop.

The menu is by master chef Daniel Scannell and Jim Oppat, corporate executive chef for Joe Vicari Restaurant Group.

The restaurant is the 22nd from the Warren-based Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, which also runs spots like Andiamo and Joe Mueur Seafood.

"A great French city deserves a fabulous French bistro and market," City CLub Apartments chairman Jonathan Holtzman said in a statement. "Joe and his team have overdelivered on the menu, environment and service that will quickly establish The Statler as the best restaurant in Detroit to conduct business, entertain and create moments and memories."

The Statler Bistro will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

It's also hiring for bartenders, servers, and kitchen staff. More information is available at statlerdetroit.com.

