Black-owned The Lobster Food Truck thrives, opens storefront in Dearborn

The Lobster Food Truck and Pitstop launched a carry-out storefront in Dearborn earlier this month.

Metro Detroit may be far from the ocean, but a local food truck has been serving popular worth-the-wait oceanic delicacies. As of last week, they've moved into a brick-and-mortar storefront in Dearborn. The Lobster Food Truck , owned and operated by Nick Wilson and his aunt Kathryn Wilson, opened in 2018. Since then, fans of lobster rolls, lobster mac and cheese, and lobster bisque — all of which are made with lobster flown in from Maine — have been driving around town to track down the Wilson's lobster-forward street food,reports.“When COVID hit, nobody wanted us in their parking lots,” Nick told. “We ended up teaming with LA Fitness to park in their parking lots. They said, ‘As long as you make great food, we can take some of it,’ which was a win-win situation. We’ve been going to all of their locations.” The Lobster Food Truck and Pitstop opened on Nov. 20 at 10405 Ford Rd. in Dearborn, so fans no longer have to stalk the food truck's weekly calendar of locations and events where it will be stationed. Instead, hungry folks can order carryout from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The new spot doesn't mean you won't see the truck around town, but the owners do have new goals now that they have a permanent location for carryout.



Not only do they hope to expand their lobster biz throughout the state, but they also want to control the fresh produce they use by opening a community garden on the west side of Detroit, which will support the community and The Lobster Truck and Pitstop's menu.



“In a lot of areas in Detroit, there are no fresh products unless you go to Whole Foods,” Nick said. “There’s not a lot of local fresh products and if I can grow it every time that would be amazing.”

