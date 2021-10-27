Buddy's Pizza relaunches dog treats to support Michigan Humane Society

click to enlarge Courtesy of Buddy's Pizza

Buddy Bones

Buddy's Pizza may be known for its Detroit-style pizza, but the local chain is going to the dogs as it prepares to relaunch Buddy Bones — its line of dog treats.Pup owners can pop into Buddy's Pizza beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3, and purchase the snacks for their four-legged best friends. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Michigan Humane Society.“It’s important for us to maintain and re-energize our initiatives with longtime partners like Michigan Humane through both new and ongoing efforts," said Buddy's Pizza chief brand officer Wes Pikula in a press release. “If we can help support the organization’s mission to get rescued animals into their forever homes, then we know we’re making an impact in the community – just as we’ve done for the past 75 years.”Buddy Bones initially launched in 2014, and through a variety of sponsorships and donations, Buddy's has raised over $40,000 to help support the Michigan Humane Society.Buddy Bones will be $2 per bag.