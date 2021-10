Detroit’s Spudz & Clucks puts original twist on how you get your fries

Courtesy of Spudz and Clucks

Spudz and Clucks Samurai fries, hibachi-style fries topped with meat, vegetables, and a garlic butter sauce.

As Detroiters we’re used to our fries coming smothered in chilli and cheese, but what about buffalo chicken, chicken parmesan, or Philly cheesesteak?Enter Spudz & Clucks, a new restaurant that opened over the summer on Detroit’s Westside. The fast-casual restaurant offers, you guessed it, a variety of fries and chicken options that go beyond traditional servings you might be used to.Founded by Richard Hairston, former San Antonio Spurs forward Malik Hairston, and entrepreneur Ty Haygood, Spudz & Clucks infuses a variety of flavors and ingredients into its menu options."It is very rewarding to serve our customers with high-quality wings, hand-dipped chicken tenders and next-level loaded fries. We’ve worked non-stop with our team to develop the menu with flavors that will resonate well with chicken and fry fanatics,” Malik Hairston said in a press release. “Beyond the culinary aspect and as a group of minority entrepreneurs, we are also striving to boost the number of minority-owned culinary businesses within our community.”Some of Spudz & Cluck's menu items include Samurai fries, fries loaded with your choice of meat, seasonal vegetables, tossed in a garlic butter sauce, and the Breakfast Butter Clucker sandwich, a fun twist on traditional chicken and waffles.Spudz & Clucks is located at 18456 Grand River Ave. in Detroit. For more information including hours and a full menu, visit spudznclucks.com