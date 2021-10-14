Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Taco Bell tests new plant-based protein menu in Detroit

Posted By on Thu, Oct 14, 2021 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge Taco Bell is introducing a plant-based "Cravetarian" menu in Detroit. - COURTESY OF TACO BELL
  • Courtesy of Taco Bell
  • Taco Bell is introducing a plant-based "Cravetarian" menu in Detroit.

Is there anything better than biting into a Cheesy Gordita Crunch from Taco Bell after a night out?

Honestly, no.



Well, if you're a vegetarian, you might not have ever got to experience the pure joy of this — until now.

Taco Bell is testing its new "Cravetarian" menu exclusively in Detroit all this month.

Cravetarian is an extension of the chain's vegan and vegetarian-friendly food options. While the fast-food chain has offered refried and black bean substitutes for its menu items, it is now formally introducing a plant-based protein meat alternative.

The Cravertarian menu will include plant-based Taco Bell favorites such as the Nachos BellGrande, Burrito Supreme, Crunchwrap Supreme, and Crunchy Taco Supreme.

The seasoned meat alternative is approved by the American Vegetarian Association and is certified vegan.

Taco Bell will be testing in the Detroit market through Nov. 10 at select metro Detroit locations.

