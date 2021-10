Kid Rock's Made in Detroit restaurant to be replaced with Michigan-themed spot following split with Little Caesars Arena

click to enlarge Lee DeVito

Bye-witaba da bang, da dang diggy diggy, diggy, said the boogie, said up jump the boogie... to Kid Rock's Made in Detroit restaurant.

Kid Rock's Made in Detroit restaurant at Little Caesars Arena will be replaced with a Michigan-centric restaurant called Mixing Board.According to The Detroit News , it's one of two new restaurants coming to LCA. Mixing Board will draw from automotive and musical themes, with a Michigan-based menu, while a "betting-themed pub fare" spot called PointsBet Sports Bar will take over the former Sports & Social.Mixing Board will also have a stage for live music. Both restaurants will be open during Red Wings and Pistons home games to start, with expanded hours added later. Both are operated by Delaware North.Kid Rock's spot launched inside the arena when it opened in 2017, but LCA operators Ilitch Holdings severed ties with the "Bawitdaba" singer in 2019 after a video surfaced showing him appearing to drunkenly rant against Oprah at his Nashville restaurant."As our venues are open, inviting, inclusive, and respectful to all, we look forward to bringing on an exciting new concept that aligns with our community and company values," the company said in a statement at the time.Bye-witaba!Fans of white made-in-Michigan rappers can get their fix down the street, where Eminem recently opened the cheekily-named "Mom's Spaghetti" restaurant and merch store inside the nearby Union Assembly.