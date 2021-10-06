Metro Detroit bar, with one of the best burgers in America, is up for sale

click to enlarge Courtesy of Miller's Bar

Miller's Bar in Dearborn.

For 80 years, Miller’s Bar has been a staple in Dearborn, serving burgers on wax paper and using the honor system for payment.

Now, the small bar that was once listed as one of the best burgers in America is up for sale as the owners, brothers Dennis and Mark Miller, are looking to retire.

Ali T. Charara, the real estate agent who is overseeing the sale, told The Detroit News that the owners would like someone who wants to keep the integrity of Miller’s Bar.

"Their goal is for somebody to go back in there and keep this place the way it is. They want that legacy to continue on," Charara told the Detroit News.

The bar is listed at $4 million and includes the bar, banquet area, and liquor license.