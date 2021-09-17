Email
Friday, September 17, 2021

Green Dot Stables purchases land at center of parking lot dispute with Moroun, resolving legal battle

Posted By on Fri, Sep 17, 2021 at 4:39 PM

click to enlarge The Detroit International Bridge Co. temporarily erected a metal fence through Green Dot Stables’ parking lot after it discovered it owned part of the property. - JERILYN JORDAN
  • Jerilyn Jordan
  • The Detroit International Bridge Co. temporarily erected a metal fence through Green Dot Stables’ parking lot after it discovered it owned part of the property.

Last month, a property dispute between Green Dot Stables and billionaire Matthew Moroun came to a head when Moroun's Detroit International Bridge Co. took the extraordinary step of erecting a metal fence through the popular Detroit burger restaurant's parking lot, after it realized it owned part of the land.

A judge ordered Moroun to take the fence down, and urged the parties to reach a resolution.



According to The Detroit News, the two parties reached a settlement on Friday, with Green Dot Stables simply buying the strip of land for a whopping $90,000.

According to Deadline Detroit, Moroun offered to buy the entire property for $300,000. Driscoll, who also owns the restuarants Johnny Noodle King and Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts, has owned Green Dot Stables since 2011. It is his most popular restaurant.

Driscoll previously told Metro Times that he used that $300,000 offer to calculate how much the sliver of land in dispute would be worth based on square footage, and doubled it, arriving at $80,000. Apparently, Moroun squeezed another $10,000 out of him.

How much money is it worth to never have to speak to a billionaire's annoying lawyers ever again? We're assuming Driscoll happily paid it to end the legal nightmare. (According to The Detroit News, both parties agreed to a non-disparagement clause, so we can only imagine.)

