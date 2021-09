Green Dot Stables purchases land at center of parking lot dispute with Moroun, resolving legal battle

click to enlarge Jerilyn Jordan

The Detroit International Bridge Co. temporarily erected a metal fence through Green Dot Stables’ parking lot after it discovered it owned part of the property.

Last month, a property dispute between Green Dot Stables and billionaire Matthew Moroun came to a head when Moroun's Detroit International Bridge Co. took the extraordinary step of erecting a metal fence through the popular Detroit burger restaurant's parking lot, after it realized it owned part of the land. judge ordered Moroun to take the fence down , and urged the parties to reach a resolution.According to The Detroit News , the two parties reached a settlement on Friday, with Green Dot Stables simply buying the strip of land for a whopping $90,000.According to Deadline Detroit , Moroun offered to buy the entire property for $300,000. Driscoll, who also owns the restuarants Johnny Noodle King and Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts, has owned Green Dot Stables since 2011. It is his most popular restaurant.Driscoll previously toldthat he used that $300,000 offer to calculate how much the sliver of land in dispute would be worth based on square footage, and doubled it, arriving at $80,000. Apparently, Moroun squeezed another $10,000 out of him.How much money is it worth to never have to speak to a billionaire's annoying lawyers ever again? We're assuming Driscoll happily paid it to end the legal nightmare. (According to, both parties agreed to a non-disparagement clause, so we can only imagine.)