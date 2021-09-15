'Great American Baking Show' star Chris Tucker will give Southern fare some vegan flair in Hazel Park

In 2021, eating meat is so passé. Or is it pâté? Regardless, more Americans are turning to plant-based lifestyles, aka veganism, than ever before.
A study published last year found that more than 9.6 million people in the U.S. are vegan, which is a 300% increase from previous years. Not only are the benefits of eating plants substantial, but the faux meat options for leaf-eaters in restaurants, fast food joints, and in grocery stores is increasing and improving.
Are you v-curious? Meet Chris Tucker, a contestant on The Great American Baking Show and founder of Betta with Butta, an allergen-conscious bakery. Hailing from the South where he learned his baking prowess from his great grandmother, Tucker has reimagined southern cooking through a plant-based lens and he’s bringing some soy swagger to metro Detroit when he serves up a Southern Vegan Weekend at frame in Hazel Park.
The ticketed dining event will include a four-course meal, featuring a Baby Gem Salad with grilled peaches, candied pecans, and a mustard vinaigrette; Baked Pimento Dip served family-style in a skillet with veggies and crostini; CHKN Dinner with fried CHKN, collard greens, mac-n-cheese, and corn casserole; and a dessert flight with deconstructed peanut butter pie and banana pudding.
Various timed seatings available Thursday, Sep. 16-Sunday, Sep. 19 at frame; 23839 John R. Rd., #2, Hazel Park; framehazelpark.com. Tickets are $65 per person, beverages not included in prix fixe price.
