Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Dutch Girl Donuts temporarily closes its Detroit shop

Posted By on Wed, Sep 1, 2021 at 9:46 AM

click to enlarge Dutch Girl Donuts has temporarily closed its doors due to staffing. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Dutch Girl Donuts has temporarily closed its doors due to staffing.


Early Tuesday evening, rumors began swirling on social media that Dutch Girl Donuts would close its doors for good.

As speculation began to spread about the beloved doughnut shop’s fate, Dutch Girl Donuts took to its Facebook to inform its customers that it would close the doors to its Woodward store, but only temporarily.

The bakery closed Sept. 1, and cites staffing as the cause for the closing. It has not stated when it anticipates opening its doors again.

Dutch Girl Donuts has been a fixture at 19000 Woodward Ave. since 1947, but like most small businesses, found itself shut down for six months in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Bites »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Bites

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sloppy Crab prepares to open in former Briggs Detroit space later this month Read More

  2. Detroit’s Cold Truth serves up all-natural frozen treats Read More

  3. Michigan restaurant requires patrons to show proof of vaccination Read More

  4. Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon plans to open new locations in metro Detroit Read More

  5. BBQ Central masters Detroit-style rib tips Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation