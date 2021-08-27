Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon plans to open new locations in metro Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bonchon

Bonchon, a Korean restaurant chain, will open its first Michigan location in October.

Bonchon, a Korean restaurant chain, is expanding into the Midwest with new stores planned for both Michigan and Ohio.While the chain is most known for its Korean fried chicken, it also offers other Korean fusion foods such as tacos and sliders and traditional Asian favorites such as potstickers, pork buns, and Udon noodle soup.There will be five new Bonchon restaurants opening in Michigan, two of which will be in the Detroit area. The first location will be in Farmington Hills and is slated to open in October 2021, while the Detroit location isn’t expected to open until sometime in 2022. Addresses for both locations have not been identified yet.The company says the expansion into the Midwest is a part of an expansion plan.“Bonchon has put an aggressive growth plan in place these past few years which includes our new fast-causal model,” Greg Buchana, Bonchon Senior VP Development, said in a press release. “Franchise partners see the efficiency and profitability in this concept, and we are experiencing growing popularity in the model as 72% of the restaurants opening this year will be fast casual.”Bonchon was founded in 2002 in South Korea and opened its first location in the United States in 2006. Bonchon has more than 370 locations worldwide including the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.