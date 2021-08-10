Detroit farm will host pop-up dinner series ‘Outstanding in the Field’

Typically dining reservations are made with an idea of the type of food a restaurant or venue serves. But what if everything was a surprise and you didn’t know what you were eating until you were eating until you were seated?
That’s the M.O. for Outstanding in the Field (OITF), a pop-up dinner series, which revealed its 2021 summer/fall tour and there are two stops in Michigan this month.
The discreet dinner does not let attendees know what the menu will be until after they are seated around one long table. The menu is curated by local chefs, who draw inspiration from the event’s host farm or dining location.
The three Michigan pop-up events will be held Aug. 14-15 at Seedling Farm in South Haven, and Aug. 17 at Detroit Farm & Cider on Detroit’s Eastside.
What OITF doesn’t keep a secret is who will be preparing the meal for the events. The sold out Aug. 14 night will host chefs James Rigato, Sam Stanisz, Doug Hewitt, Kristina Conger, and Eddie Moreau of Mabel Gray. The second night at Seedling Farm will host The Apparatus Room’s Thomas Lents, while the final night in Detroit will be cooked by chef Sarah Welch of Marrow.
The tickets start at $285 and include a welcome reception with drinks and passed appetizers, a four-course family style dinner (with wine!) and a tour of the farm.Tickets are still available for Aug. 15 at Seedling Farm and Aug. 17 at Detroit Farm & Cider, and can be purchased at outstandinginthefield.com.
