NY-based Barcade to open in Detroit — finally

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Barcade Detroit is set to open in Midtown later this month.

It’s only taken four years but Barcade Detroit has an official grand opening date.

The new arcade plans to open on Monday, Aug. 23 according to the venue’s social media pages.

The New York-based bar and arcade (hence the name) first broke ground in Midtown in 2017 as a part of a $20 million renovation on the Selden Street corridor.

Founded in 2004, Barcade, which brands itself as the original “arcade bar,” opened its first location in Brooklyn, New York, with the idea to provide patrons with classic arcade games and American craft beer.

The expansion to Detroit will be the chain’s first location in the Midwest, and will occupy the former Smith Welding Supply Co. at 666 Selden St.