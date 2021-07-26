Email
Monday, July 26, 2021

Detroit chef to debut cheesecake egg rolls for National Cheesecake Day

Posted By on Mon, Jul 26, 2021 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge Chef Cynthia Love will debut cheescake egg rolls to celebrate National Cheesecake Day. - PHOTO BY CYRUS TETTEH
  • Photo by Cyrus Tetteh
  • Chef Cynthia Love will debut cheescake egg rolls to celebrate National Cheesecake Day.

For National Cheesecake Day on July 31, Detroit Chef Cynthia Love will debut cheesecake egg rolls through her online treat shop Dip Confectionery.



It’s something of a Motor City twist of the dish — Detroit is, after all, the city that brought us corned beef eggrolls.

In addition to the new cheesecake egg rolls, Love also offers other scratch-made desserts such as cookies, cakes, and dipped fruit. She also has vegan dessert options and creates custom desserts for parties, weddings, baby showers, wedding showers, and more.

“My customers love my cookies,” Love says. “I make turtle cookies and white chocolate macadamia nut cookies. Strawberry crunch cake; I think that that’s a metro Detroit favorite in general. ”

click to enlarge Chef Cynthia Love will debut cheescake egg rolls to celebrate National Cheesecake Day. - PHOTO COURTESY OF DIP CONFECTIONERY
  • Photo courtesy of Dip Confectionery
  • Chef Cynthia Love will debut cheescake egg rolls to celebrate National Cheesecake Day.

Love began cooking at age 9. Her passion for baking led to her studying culinary arts at The Culinary Institute of Michigan with a minor in Baking.

“When I was in high school, I would actually sell cheesecakes to my classmates which kind of helped me pay for my senior dues,” she says. “I really fell in love with it from there.”

Love’s passion and career kicked off quickly once she went to culinary school.

“I went to culinary school, I did some cooking, I started off my culinary jobs on the hot food side, and just fell in love with baking more,” Love says. “I started off doing more cheesecakes, and then I went to layer cakes. Eventually I got into chocolate-dipped fruits; I started doing chocolate-covered strawberries which became a big hit.”

In 2019, the Dip Confectionery opened and Love began making more chocolate, candy, caramel-covered desserts, and cakes. During that time, she was mentored by Chef Tony Durden of Durden’s Catering, who Love says is one of her inspirations, as well as other local chefs such as Chef Dominique and Chef Tamika.

“These are three people that really helped, really mentored me, and just helped me in general,” Love says. “I really looked up to them and they showed me the ropes in the culinary industry.”

Love will launch multiple flavors of the cheesecake egg rolls including strawberry, blueberry, and peach cobbler. You can order them made-to-order directly through the Dip Confectionery website.

