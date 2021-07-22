Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Table and Bar

Detroit's Grand Trunk Pub reopens with ticketed preview after more than a year of renovations

Posted By on Thu, Jul 22, 2021 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge Grand Trunk Pub has been closed for more than a year. - GOOGLE MAPS/STREET VIEW BY OWNER
  • Google Maps/Street View By Owner
  • Grand Trunk Pub has been closed for more than a year.

If you've spent the better part of the last year craving a Reuben sandwich from a specific Detroit restaurant, then you're not alone, and thankfully, the wait is almost over.

Detroit's historic Grand Trunk Pub, located at 612 Woodward Ave., will reopen this weekend for a ticketed preview where guests can dine on fan favorites and explore a new all-day brunch menu before it opens to the public on July 31.

Grand Trunk was originally home to Detroit jewelers and creators of the popular Orange Blossom engagement ring, the Traub Brothers, who moved into the building in 1879. They sold it to the Grand Trunk Railway in 1905, who used it as a ticketing station before it became the beloved community pub owned by Timothy Tharp, who purchased it in 2007.

For those looking to attend the preview, which will offer first glimpses into the historic bar's renovations — a new bar, flooring, restored marble, and artisan-painted architectural details — tickets are $25 and include a choice of appetizer and an entree on their "reimagined" brunch menu and/or non-brunch menu items. The ticketed preview also includes access to an open bar, featuring Grand Trunk's exclusive Michigan craft beer tap line, a new cocktail menu, mixed drinks, and bottomless mimosas, and Bloody Mary's.

Preview seatings are available Friday, July 23-Sunday, July 25. Tickets can be purchased via eventbrite.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Bites »

Trending

FBI abuse
Yellow Light serves up delectable drive-thru doughnuts on Detroit’s east side
The former guy
First-ever BLKOUT Walls Festival, Moodymann, Concours d’Elegance, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Inside the Flint water crisis cover-up: Top officials’ missing phone messages and Rick Snyder’s legal war against prosecutors
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Bites

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Buddy's Pizza is opening two more Michigan restaurants in 2022 Read More

  2. Yellow Light serves up delectable drive-thru doughnuts on Detroit’s east side Read More

  3. You can now walk around with alcohol throughout Royal Oak's designated Social District Read More

  4. Little Caesars releases plant-based pepperoni topping for pizza that is not at all plant-based Read More

  5. Royal Oak’s Arts, Beats & Eats ditches food and drink tickets for 2021 fest Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation