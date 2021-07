Buddy's Pizza is opening two more Michigan restaurants in 2022

click to enlarge Courtesy of Buddy's

Buddy's new Clarkston and Okemos locations are expected to open in early 2022.

Detroit-style pizza progenitor Buddy's Pizza is continuing to expand, with two new Michigan restaurants planned to open in early 2022.The new locations will be located at 5510 Shashabaw Rd., Clarkston, and 2010 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos, according to a press release.The Clarkston location will be carry-out only, while the Okemos location will be more than 7,000 square feet, with 275 seats including a patio and bar.The Okemos location will also have a mural that harks back to Buddy's original location on Six Mile Road in Detroit.Like many restaurants reeling from the pandemic, the company is now hiring. It says it plans to hire 500 employees across its upcoming and existing restaurants, and is holding a company-wide hiring fair from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 at all of its locations. (People interested in working at the Clarkston location can visit the Auburn Hills restaurant at 2612 Squirrel Rd., and individuals looking to work at the new Okemos restaurant can visit the Lansing location at 5924 W. Saginaw Hwy.)More information is available at buddyspizza.com/careers The company says it's offering perks including a $300 signing bonus and health insurance. It also launched a "Refer a Buddy" initiative where customers can go online and refer a friend or family member for an open position. If they're hired and clear 90 days, the customer will receive a $200 Buddy’s Pizza Gift Card."We're thrilled to continue expanding our footprint throughout Michigan, bringing even more communities the Original Detroit-Style Pizza," Wes Pikula, chief brand officer of Buddy’s Pizza, said in a statement. "The new locations also allow us to grow our talented team and create hundreds of jobs within the communities we're serving."