Monday, June 14, 2021

Detroit Beer Company debuts new menu for reopening

Posted By on Mon, Jun 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM

click to enlarge Chef Rodney Lubinski revamped the Detroit Beer Company's menu. - COURTESY OF DETROIT BEER COMPANY
  • Courtesy of Detroit Beer Company
  • Chef Rodney Lubinski revamped the Detroit Beer Company's menu.

Like many small businesses, Detroit Beer Company found itself temporarily closing as a result of the pandemic.

While the doors were closed for more than seven months, Detroit Beer Company refreshed its menu, bringing on Chef Rodney Lubinski from Gold Cash Gold and Grand Trunk Pub to help lead the menu’s overhaul. Together with Chef Brendon Edwards, also formerly of Gold Cash Gold and Standby Cocktail Bar, Lubinski created the new menu with a focus on freshness and contemporary trends.

While designing the menu, the chefs were sure to incorporate more vegetarian and heart-conscious items like the Cauliflower Po-Boy, Curry Roasted Cauliflower Steak, and the “Before the Butcher” Burger (a vegan soy burger).

“This fresh menu goes so well with the craft beer selections we carry and with what our brewer is brewing,” Lubinski said in a statement.

Other new dishes include Soft-Shell Crab Tacos, Fried Green Tomato Caprese, Roasted Chicharon Pork Belly, and Italian Panzanella Salad.

Despite the new changes, Detroit Beer Company, which has been in business downtown since 2003, did not let go of some of its house staples. Customer favorites like the Louisiana Jambalaya, Brewhouse Nachos, and House Made Cheeseburger are still on the updated menu.

The Detroit Beer Company is located at 1529 Broadway St., Detroit. Currently, Detroit Beer Co. is open Wednesday-Sunday and says it hopes to expand hours soon.

Tags: , , ,

Tags: , , ,

