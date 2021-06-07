Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 7, 2021

Faygo drops new summertime 'Firework' flavor

Posted By on Mon, Jun 7, 2021 at 8:46 AM

click to enlarge Faygo's new "Firework" flavor. - COURTESY OF FAYGO
  • Courtesy of Faygo
  • Faygo's new "Firework" flavor.
Juggalos, rejoice. Just in time for summer, Detroit-based Faygo released a new flavor.

The company's new "Firework" pop is reminiscent of those red, white, and blue "Bomb Pop" and "Firecracker" popsicles, with notes of cherry, blue raspberry, and lime. You can find the new flavor in 24 oz. bottles throughout the Midwest and on Faygo's online Pop Shop.

"For 114 years, Faygo has been an innovator in the pop world and we are very proud to add Firework to our
distinctive line of over 50 flavors," Faygo president Al Chittaro said in a statement. "Firework will be available for a limited time, and offers a completely new experience for Faygo fans."

The 114-year-old company is getting with the latest technology to promote the new flavor. It launched a "Can't Stop the Pop!" campaign that includes a QR code on the bottle label that can be scanned with a smartphone to enter weekly giveaways. According to a press release, they're also launching a "Can’t Stop the Pop Dance Challenge" on that newfangled TikTok app, but we've got to be honest, we have no idea what that means.

In other Faygo news, pop star Billie Eilish gives Faygo some nice product placement in her new video for "Lost Cause," which features Eilish and friends throwing a house party and downing the company's orange pop. Since Eilish directed the video, it seems safe to say the choice to pick Faygo was hers. Does that mean she's a Juggalette? Her PR team did not return Metro Times's request for comment.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (June 2-8)
The sensible liberal
Republicans ❤️ terrorists
Detroit police once considered artist Sheefy McFly a criminal. Now he’s making his mark on the city in a big way.
Savage Love: Quickies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit lemonade stand-turned-national company Bea’s Squeeze is the bee’s knees Read More

  2. Crab Du Jour cajun boil restaurant chain plots Dearborn expansion this summer Read More

  3. Bagels will return to former Detroit Institute of Bagels space in Corktown thanks to coffee roaster Read More

  4. Argentinian-inspired Barda to open in former Magnet space in Detroit this month Read More

  5. Former New Center Eatery is now Joe Louis Southern Kitchen Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation