Michigan to end six-person table rule that Whitmer broke next week

"Throughout the pandemic, I've been committed to following public health protocols," Whitmer said in a statement. "Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn't stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize."The table limit, which went into effect in February when Michigan's restaurants were allowed to reopen, will expire on June 1, when MDHHS's new order for indoor gatherings goes into effect. Under the new order, bars can also reopen common spaces like dance floors, but will still have limited capacity sizes to either 50 percent of the fire code capacity or 25 people, and are advised to continue to collect customer contact tracing information in case of exposure.
