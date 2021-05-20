The pandemic forced White Castle to test a $15 per hour wage in Detroit

click to enlarge Bruce VanLoon / Shutterstock.com

A White Castle restaurant in Roseville.

Much has been made lately of the current labor shortage for restaurant workers. Some business owners and conservative lawmakers have taken to the media to blame the welfare state — the pandemic relief packages' enhanced unemployment payments and the $2,000 stimulus checks were too generous, they claim, causing lazy workers to decide to just stay home. Meanwhile, more reasonable minds have posited that the shortage is probably due to the fact that COVID-19 has disproportionately killed workers in the restaurant industry, and nobody wants to risk dying for the minimum wage (and rude customers).