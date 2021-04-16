Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 16, 2021

Table and Bar

Cold-pressed juicer Drought to close all locations, pivot to Berkley-based HQ

Posted By on Fri, Apr 16, 2021 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge Drought's Royal Oak location is among the four to close at the end of April. - GOOGLE MAPS/STREET VIEW
  • Google Maps/Street View
  • Drought's Royal Oak location is among the four to close at the end of April.

Don't panic Drought juice freaks. Just because the beloved, highly Instagrammable, and certified organic cold-pressed juicery announced Friday that it would be closing all four of its retail stores, it doesn't mean there's going to be a Drought drought.

According to The Detroit Free Press, Drought announced that it will be turning its focus to wholesale business, which includes consolidating the various storefronts into the midwest juice giant's 17,000 square foot Berkley kitchen and production headquarters.



“The ambition to evolve DROUGHT beyond just the metro Detroit area has been in the works for years, and we are grateful for the opportunity to make some significant changes,” Drought CEO Cait James said in a statement. “Reducing our company-owned retail footprint allows for improved operational efficiencies needed to keep up with our exponential growth in wholesale sales.”

Established nearly 11 years ago by four metro Detroit sisters, Drought's initial incarnation was made possible thanks to a crowdfunding campaign that was intended to support the James sisters' goal of opening a juice stand at Eastern Market. According to a press release, social media significantly helped to grow the brand that came to occupy storefronts in Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Royal Oak, and the sisters' hometown, Plymouth.

Following the closure of retail locations later this month, Drought's full-service factory shop at 2070 W. 11 Mile Rd. is expected to open to the public on May 7 at which point you can get your fix of Green No. 1 (apple, cabbage, celery, kale, and lemon), Immunity Potion (apple, lemon, ginger, oil of oregano, cayenne, turmeric) or Recovery Water made with filtered water, spirulina, ginger, lemon, and sea salt.

Drought continues to offers online orders and shipping of its many juices and cleanses via DroughtJuice.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (April 14-20)
Michigan-based cannabis brand Verdeux wants to elevate your smoking experience to high fashion
Revenge of the Stupidverse
A 420 gift guide for metro Detroit’s canna-curious and canna-sseurs
The 420 Issue: Michigan's cannabis scene is blooming
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit tequila brand owned by a Black woman is first of its kind Read More

  2. Michigan's top doc: Eating in restaurants is 'simply not a safe thing to do right now' Read More

  3. Mudgie's Deli to open a second location in Detroit's Rivertown Market Read More

  4. Numerous women say their drinks were spiked at a Birmingham bar, but their complaints were ignored Read More

  5. Immersive dinner and drinks pop-up brings a certain galaxy far, far away to Hazel Park's Frame Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation