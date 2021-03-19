Email
Friday, March 19, 2021

Detroit's Anchor Bar reopens with revamped menu

Posted By on Fri, Mar 19, 2021 at 5:47 PM

Downtown Detroit's Anchor Bar — a longtime favorite watering hole for reporters thanks to its proximity to the old Free Press building — is reopening with a revamped menu.



After being closed for months due to the pandemic, the bar is set to reopen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23.

The bar changed hands in 2018 after nearly 60 years under family ownership when it was purchased by developer Zaid Elia, who also owns hip eateries like Parc in downtown Detroit and 220 Merrill in Birmingham through his Iconic Collection hospitality group.

"We look forward to welcoming our guests again," Iconic Collection director of operations Michelle Gaglio said in a statement. "The Anchor Bar is an impeccable space for people to gather and experience engaging, inspiring and real connections, exquisite cuisine, and personal service."

According to a press release, the new owners took the pandemic shutdown as an opportunity to reimagine Anchor Bar's menu. New items include the The Big Z, a 5-oz. smash burger topped with three cheese mac, bacon, and melted cheese; Chicken and Waffles; an Italian Steak Sandwich; and the Anchor Cuban Reuben.

Other items include a Maurice salad, build-your-own "Totchos" made of tater tots,chicken wings, and more.

The bar is also set to host a party to commemorate the Detroit Tigers Opening Day starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 1. The party includes food and drink specials and entertainment by DJ Hassan.

Due to the pandemic, capacity is limited.

Anchor Bar is located at 450 W. Fort St., Detroit; 313-964-9127; anchorbardetroit.com.

