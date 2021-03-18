Michigan House moves closer to letting you make bad and boozy decisions until 4 a.m. at bars

Meanwhile, the Michigan Sheriffs' Association has some hangups regarding the matter, and by hangups, we mean the possibility of a very serious increase in drunk driving incidents and potentially fatal accidents because the association predicts people will go bar hopping.
Plus, accidents could complicate the morning commute because, yes, if you party till 4 a.m. and get home at, say, 4:35 a.m. (because you stopped at Taco Bell, you beautiful freak) many people could still be intoxicated when it comes to clocking in at 9 a.m., and literally no one wants that.
While we wait for this possible dream world to become a foggy and regrettable dream world, remember: drink responsibly and tip your goddamn bartender.
