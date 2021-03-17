Table and Bar

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

You can now get pastries six days a week at Promenade Artisan Foods in Detroit's Fisher Building

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge Promenade Artisan Foods owners Chelsie and Jono Brymer show off their goods ... baked goods, that is. - COURTESY OF PROMENADE ARTISAN FOODS.
  • Courtesy of Promenade Artisan Foods.
  • Promenade Artisan Foods owners Chelsie and Jono Brymer show off their goods ... baked goods, that is.

You don't have to be a flake to enjoy the buttery, flakey goodness of New Center's latest French-inspired cafe which, as of Thursday, March 18, will be opened six days a week — and you scone't want to miss out. (Sorry, not sorry.)

Trenton-based Promenade Artisan Foods, which opened in 2016, expanded this year with a second location, situated in the Fisher Building. The New Center location opened its doors oh so appropriately on Fat Tuesday — where they offered their take on paczki for the occasion via the “craczki," using croissant dough.



The restaurant takes the space of the former City Bakery, which closed during the pandemic, and because of the pandemic, Promenade's owners Chelsie and Jono Brymer had initially limited cafe hours to just one day a week.

Now that indoor dining restrictions have been lifted somewhat, they will now be open from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, as well as on theater nights and other events that may be scheduled in the historic space.


(However, Promenade will be closed on Saturday, March 20 to allow all staff to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.)

In addition to a selection of freshly baked treats like scones, macarons, croissants, cupcakes, and cookies, Promenade Artisan Foods also offers coffee, boxed lunches, and grab-and-go items, including sandwiches, soups, and salads.

Promenade Artisan Foods is located at 3011 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 734-307-7061; promenadeartisanfoods.square.site.

