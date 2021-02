Promenade Artisan Foods is now serving pastries in Detroit's Fisher Building

click to enlarge Courtesy of Promenade Artisan Foods

Detroit's New Center area now has another new dining option.Trenton-based Promenade Artisan Foods expanded with a second location, situated in the Fisher Building. The Detroit spot opened on Tuesday, just in time for Paczki Day — with Promenade offering "craczki," or their take on the Polish favorite using croissant dough.Aside from pastries, the spot serves lunches and grab-and-go dinners.The restaurant takes the space of the former City Bakery, which closed during the pandemic.Promenade Artisan Foods is located at 3011 E Grand Blvd., Detroit; 734-307-7061; promenadeartisanfoods.square.site . Due to the pandemic, business hours will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursdays through March 18, when they will expand to Monday-Saturday.