Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Promenade Artisan Foods is now serving pastries in Detroit's Fisher Building

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 12:13 PM

Detroit's New Center area now has another new dining option.

Trenton-based Promenade Artisan Foods expanded with a second location, situated in the Fisher Building. The Detroit spot opened on Tuesday, just in time for Paczki Day — with Promenade offering "craczki," or their take on the Polish favorite using croissant dough.



Aside from pastries, the spot serves lunches and grab-and-go dinners.

The restaurant takes the space of the former City Bakery, which closed during the pandemic.

Promenade Artisan Foods is located at 3011 E Grand Blvd., Detroit; 734-307-7061; promenadeartisanfoods.square.site. Due to the pandemic, business hours will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursdays through March 18, when they will expand to Monday-Saturday.

