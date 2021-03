Clinton Township-based Goblin Sushi Bar is moving into Mexicantown's shuttered Peso Bar

click to enlarge Google Maps/Street View

The now-shuttered Peso Bar on Bagley Avenue in Detroit's Mexicantown.

There's some good news for Detroit sushi lovers and bad news for margarita drinkers: A Macomb County sushi spot is moving into the recently shuttered Peso Bar space in Detroit's Mexicantown,reports. Peso Bar co-owner Jose Maldonado confirmed Peso's permanent closure, saying they chose not to reopen after closing in November because of “complications” with the state's dine-in restrictions and COVID-19 protocol.“We feel that our concept was unique and added something fresh to the neighborhood, unfortunately, the timing could not have been any worse for a restaurant to open,” Maldonado told, adding that he and his partners will shift their focus to opening their long-awaited tequila and mezcal bar Toma Detroit in Corktown.Peso, which opened in 2019 with a Mexican-inspired menu boasting more than 20 variations of margaritas, was the collaboration between the Toma team and Green Dot owners InLaws Hospitality. The space at 2547 Bagley St. was previously home to Fist of Curry and Huron Room.The next incarnation of the Mexicantown space will soon welcome Clinton Township-based sushi spot Goblin Sushi Bar. Per Goblin's Instagram, Goblin Detroit appears to be just “around the corner,” with construction and renovation underway as of last month. The Detroit location is Goblin's third, according to its social media, while Goblin's second location in Sterling Heights remains under construction.Goblin's 35925 S. Gratiot Ave. Clinton Twp. spot pivoted to take-out and delivery-only mid-pandemic and currently offers a selection of traditional rolls, as well as specialty rolls, sushi bowls, platters, nigiri, and sweets, like matcha cheesecake.