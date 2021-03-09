Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Table and Bar

Clinton Township-based Goblin Sushi Bar is moving into Mexicantown's shuttered Peso Bar

Posted By on Tue, Mar 9, 2021 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge The now-shuttered Peso Bar on Bagley Avenue in Detroit's Mexicantown. - GOOGLE MAPS/STREET VIEW
  • Google Maps/Street View
  • The now-shuttered Peso Bar on Bagley Avenue in Detroit's Mexicantown.

There's some good news for Detroit sushi lovers and bad news for margarita drinkers: A Macomb County sushi spot is moving into the recently shuttered Peso Bar space in Detroit's Mexicantown, Eater Detroit reports.

Peso Bar co-owner Jose Maldonado confirmed Peso's permanent closure, saying they chose not to reopen after closing in November because of  “complications” with the state's dine-in restrictions and COVID-19 protocol.



“We feel that our concept was unique and added something fresh to the neighborhood, unfortunately, the timing could not have been any worse for a restaurant to open,” Maldonado told Eater Detroit, adding that he and his partners will shift their focus to opening their long-awaited tequila and mezcal bar Toma Detroit in Corktown.

Peso, which opened in 2019 with a Mexican-inspired menu boasting more than 20 variations of margaritas, was the collaboration between the Toma team and Green Dot owners InLaws Hospitality. The space at 2547 Bagley St. was previously home to Fist of Curry and Huron Room.

The next incarnation of the Mexicantown space will soon welcome Clinton Township-based sushi spot Goblin Sushi Bar. Per Goblin's Instagram, Goblin Detroit appears to be just “around the corner,” with construction and renovation underway as of last month. The Detroit location is Goblin's third, according to its social media, while Goblin's second location in Sterling Heights remains under construction.

Goblin's 35925 S. Gratiot Ave. Clinton Twp. spot pivoted to take-out and delivery-only mid-pandemic and currently offers a selection of traditional rolls, as well as specialty rolls, sushi bowls, platters, nigiri, and sweets, like matcha cheesecake.


So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (March 3-9)
The lost year
Alice Cooper on the greatest music city in the world — and coexisting with the most dangerous man in rock ’n’ roll
De Joy of child detainment
Senate Dems represent 56.5% of the country, yet Mitch McConnell and Joe Manchin control their agenda
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's canal-side Coriander Kitchen & Farm restaurant readies for opening Read More

  2. Meet the food activist, chef, and urban farmer helping to keep Indigenous food practices alive in Detroit Read More

  3. Southwest Detroit's Hygrade Deli is for sale — and it has nothing to do with the pandemic Read More

  4. Metro Detroit now has its first conveyor belt sushi spot, Kura Sushi Read More

  5. Michigan restaurant association provides contact tracing software through new partnership Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation