See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Table and Bar

Detroit just got a new Chipotle and it has a 'Chipotlane' to limit human interaction while getting your guac on

Posted By on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CHIPOTLE. MEXICAN GRILL
  • Courtesy of Chipotle. Mexican Grill

Some people live life in the fast lane while others, well, they take the “Chipotlane” and now Detroit-area fans of Chipotle Mexican Grill can do the same.

As of Tuesday, Detroit just scored a new Chipotle, and it has what is referred to by the build-your-own burrito chain as the “Chipotlane,” which serves as a drive-thru pick-up lane for those who place orders online or through the Chipotle app — and it's the first in the area to offer this COVID-19-friendly service.



The new location at 4444 Radnor St. in Detroit is the first of several new Chipotle's planned for the Detroit area, including spots in Livonia, Ann Arbor, and Dearborn Heights, each of which will be equipped with “Chipotlanes.”

And, for anyone who wants that discounted guac on the reg and, you know, like benefits, mental health services, and a debt-free college degree program, the new store is currently looking to staff the new Detroit location.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

Savage Love: Case disclosed
Free Will Astrology (Jan. 20-26)
The end of an error
Goodbye, grifters
Why can't we be friends?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Problematic fave Chick-fil-A will open new metro Detroit locations this week Read More

  2. Whitmer refuses to answer questions about state health director's resignation Read More

  3. Innovative program helps restaurants and the hungry in Jackson Read More

  4. Michigan restaurant association calls for vaccine prioritization for hospitality workers Read More

  5. Pizza Hut now has Detroit-style pizza on its menu, including one variety with 80 pepperoni Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation