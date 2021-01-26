Detroit just got a new Chipotle and it has a 'Chipotlane' to limit human interaction while getting your guac on

click to enlarge Courtesy of Chipotle. Mexican Grill

Some people live life in the fast lane while others, well, they take the “Chipotlane” and now Detroit-area fans of Chipotle Mexican Grill can do the same.As of Tuesday, Detroit just scored a new Chipotle, and it has what is referred to by the build-your-own burrito chain as the “Chipotlane,” which serves as a drive-thru pick-up lane for those who place orders online or through the Chipotle app — and it's the first in the area to offer this COVID-19-friendly service.The new location at 4444 Radnor St. in Detroit is the first of several new Chipotle's planned for the Detroit area, including spots in Livonia, Ann Arbor, and Dearborn Heights, each of which will be equipped with “Chipotlanes.”And, for anyone who wants that discounted guac on the reg and, you know, like benefits, mental health services, and a debt-free college degree program, the new store is currently looking to staff the new Detroit location.