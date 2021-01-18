See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 18, 2021

Saucey Crab seafood boil restaurant opens second location in Detroit

Posted By on Mon, Jan 18, 2021 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAUCEY CRAB
  • Courtesy of Saucey Crab

The seafood boil trend continues as Southfield-based restaurant Saucey Crab has opened a second location in Detroit.

The new spot, located at 21639 Eight Mile Rd., Detroit, opened Monday.



Saucey Crab opened its first location in 2019 at 21754 W. 11 Mile Rd., Southfield.

Both locations are open for carry-out only; see sauceycrabs.com for more information.

Cajun-style seafood boil spots have been opening around metro Detroit in recent months. Customers pick their seafood, which is boiled in an oven bag with potatoes, corn, sausage, spices, sauces, and butter.

Cajun Boiling Crab opened in Detroit's west side last year. Chef Maxcel hardy is also working on a seafood boil spot called What's Crackin'.

Warren's Detroit Pho & Crab has been serving "Viet-cajun" cuisine, including crab boils, since 2017.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

Horoscopes (Jan. 13-19)
Imprisoned for nearly 48 years, artist and former boxer Ray Gray might finally see the light of day
The world's greatest democracy!
The COVID-19 vaccines are finally here, but many in Michigan are skeptical
MAGA Mob
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In least shocking news ever, Michiganders miss going to bars more than going to the gym, survey finds Read More

  2. Dilla's Delights doughnut shop permanently closed in Detroit, but owners are looking for a new home Read More

  3. Whitmer says restaurants could be allowed to reopen for indoor dining in February if COVID-19 cases stabilize Read More

  4. Detroit City Distillery's limited-edition paczki-infused vodka is back Read More

  5. Boston-based meal delivery service WECO Hospitality partners with Detroit's Traffic Jam & Snug Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation