See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 7, 2020

John James donates $100,000 from losing Senate campaign to help Detroit restaurant workers

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE JOHN JAMES CAMPAIGN
  • Courtesy of the John James campaign

Despite losing his bid to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate as a Republican, John James is keeping a campaign promise.

On Monday, the John James for Senate campaign announced it's giving $100,000 to help restaurant workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



In May, James vowed to give a nickel of every dollar he raised for his campaign to charitable organizations.

"Politicians in the 2020 cycle are going to be raising billions of dollars to convince people they care about their communities and not a nickel of it will go to help Michiganders," James said at the time in a statement. "But I thought, ‘Why wait? Why not start doing good on Day One.'"

Michigan's Senate race was the most expensive in the state's history, exceeding $150 million spent between the campaigns of James and incumbent Democrat Gary Peters.

“In this unbelievably tough holiday season for so many, I feel so blessed to be in a position to give. However, this gift is only possible through the generosity of many others, that allows us to reach out and support our neighbors,” said James. “This gift will be spread all over the state because everyone, regardless of ideological or geographic position, who needs help should receive it in these tough times. If you’re able to order out, please consider tipping generously on your carry out order.”

The gift was presented to Xavier Jaramillo, chair of the Detroit Restaurant and Lodging Association, and Scott Lowell, co-founder and former chair of the DRLA and owner of the Traffic Jam & Snug in Detroit.

“This crisis has been hard on us all and especially those in the restaurant industry,” said Lowell. “At this time of year, the most important thing is to support restaurant employees who have been hit especially hard, so they can support themselves and their families through the holidays. The Restaurant Workers Fund helps do just that and we are grateful to have support for this fund through the Nickel Promise.”

On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a 12-day extension on a three-week ban on indoor dining due to high COVID-19 cases. The state's bar and restaurant association attempted to sue to overturn the initial ban, arguing that it has been hit especially hard by the economic toll of the pandemic and that it can remain open safely. A judge rejected the case last week.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

As Michigan restaurants extend outdoor dining amid the pandemic, beware a false sense of security
The story of Detroit hardcore gets the documentary treatment
Savage Love: Losing out
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 2-8)
The election that would not die
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The worst people imaginable are dining out, study finds Read More

  2. As Michigan restaurants extend outdoor dining amid the pandemic, beware a false sense of security Read More

  3. Buddy's will now deliver its Detroit-style pizza anywhere in the U.S. Read More

  4. Shawarma spot Bucharest Grill finally opens in Royal Oak Read More

  5. Arbor Brewing Co. launches monthly small batch brews Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation