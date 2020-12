Arbor Brewing Co. launches monthly small batch brews

click to enlarge Facebook, Arbor Brewing Company Microbrewery

After seeing an increase in demand for carryout and curbside delivery, Arbor Brewing Co. introduced a "Small Batch" series in 16 oz. cans, something the company has never done before.“We are always looking for ways to not only bring new and exciting beers into the Arbor portfolio, but also ways to be nimble within the changing beer landscape,” Jon Wagner, head brewer at Arbor Brewing Co., said in a statement.“The pandemic and necessary shutdowns have added new challenges of course, but what's been really apparent is the increase in demand for carryout and curbside,” he added.The first release in the short-run program dropped earlier this month and is called Bake Sale, a 7% ABV double milk stout brewed with malted oats, cinnamon, milk sugar, Tahitian vanilla, molasses, and cocoa. Like the illustration on the can's label suggests, the idea was to make a beer reminiscent of an oatmeal cream pie cookie.The second batch drops on Friday, Dec. 18. Rainbow IPA is a 6.2% ABV New England-style IPA with notes of pineapple, lime, and a touch of coconut.Arbor's goal is to drop 30-40 cases of a new beer per month, whether it's something entirely new, a revival of an old brand, or a riff off of an existing brand.“Looking to 2021, we've got some fun beers planned — cherries, coffee, hazy IPAs, sours, figs, etc.,” Wagner said.“At the end of the day, for me, it's about brewing fun and new things that challenge us as brewers but also allow us to continually offer something new and exciting to our loyal customer base,” he added.The can drops will be announced on a monthly basis through Arbor Brewing Co.’s website and social media. They can be ordered online, but have to be picked up in person.More information is available at arborbrewingco.com