See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Michigan's first Black-owned brewery, Black Calder Brewing Co., launches in Grand Rapids area

Posted By on Tue, Nov 17, 2020 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge BLACK CALDER BREWING CO.
  • Black Calder Brewing Co.

A new company that bills itself as Michigan's first Black-owned brewery is set to launch the day after Thanksgiving, on Friday, Nov. 27 — "the Blackest Friday," Black Calder Brewing Company says in a press release.

The brewery is owned by Terry Rostic and Jamaal Ewing, two self-described "craft beer heads" who said they're trying to improve diversity in Michigan's largely white-dominated craft beer scene.



"The craft beer industry was full of flavor, community, and creativity," Ewing said in a statement. "The passion that brewers, owners, and staff put into creating a unique experience was refreshing. What we didn't see was diversity and themes that spoke to the culture that we represent."

"It's something Michigan and the craft beer industry has been longing for, but it's not the only thing we want to be known for," Rostic said in a statement. "Our motto is simple: Make dope beer for dope people."

The company's first offering is its Black IPA, a 7% ABV offered exclusively for sale in 16-oz. cans at Broad Leaf Local Beer in Kentwood, outside of Grand Rapids. Black Calder Brewing Company describes the Black IPA as "a dark beer with a light tan head that shows moderate to high hop aromas, citrusy notes and light caramel. The smooth, medium-bodied mouthfeel echoes caramel and toffee all the way through with a bittersweet and citrusy finish."

The company says it will eventually offer other beer varieties, including imperial stouts, barrel and wood-aged beers, fruited ale, kettle sours, lagers, and craft ciders. It says it also plans to explore distilling spirits and making wine as well.

According to a press release, Black Calder will collaborate with other Michigan breweries in the coming months, and plans to open a physical location of its own in Grand Rapids in 2021.

Those interested in trying the Black IPA can preorder here for curbside pickup at Broad Leaf Local Beer, 2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd., Kentwood; 616-803-0602; broadleafbeer.com. Orders will be available for pickup after 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ground breaks for Detroit Shipping Co.'s sister project Complex 444 next month Read More

  2. Michigan's small businesses can apply for up to $10k in funding to winterize outdoor spaces Read More

  3. Hamtramck's Bon Bon Bon brings its precious gourmet chocolate to Ann Arbor Read More

  4. Heated outdoor stands coming to downtown Northville to help shops and restaurants weather winter Read More

  5. Detroit has a Black-owned cider mill now, complete with hayrides, goats, and fresh produce Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 11, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit