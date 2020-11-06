See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 6, 2020

Quarantino's, a Detroit-style pizza cooked up during quarantine, emerges in Grand Rapids

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 9:24 AM

COURTESY OF QUARATINO'S
  • Courtesy of Quaratino's

Joel Wabeke never experienced the square-shaped joy that is Detroit-style pizza until he came over to this side of the state a few years ago from Grand Rapids to help out at Wright & Company. After tasting Loui's and Buddy's, he was in love.

"It's a great style," he says. "It's like American-Sicilian."



He began to notice other places around the world doing their own takes on Detroit-style pie, like the punk rock-themed Descendant in Toronto and a place aptly named Party Store in London.

"I was like, wow, you can go outside of the normal box with this style," he says.

About four years ago, Wabeke opened a cafe called That Early Bird in Grand Rapids, and later a spot called the Littlebird downtown. When he ran out of space, he acquired a former doughnut shop across the street from Early Bird for more kitchen and office space.

But when the coronavirus pandemic came to Michigan, both spots took a hit due to dine-in restaurants being forced to first close and then reopen with lower capacity limits. That's when Wabeke got the idea to pivot to takeout pizza.

Wabeke says he started working on recipes about two months into the pandemic. Quarantino's opened its doors a little more than three months ago.

"When I said I was going to name it 'Quarantino's' people thought I was joking," he says.

But Wabeke's pie stands on its own. For his take, Wabeke says he uses a little more dough than what he's seen at Buddy's or other places. He places the brick cheese around the edges and slices his mozzarella on the chunky side, so it melts a bit more slowly, achieving a good ratio of crispy and gooey.

Wabeke's pies are as irreverently named as Quarantino's, with nods to Detroit like the "MC5," a pepperoni pizza, and "It's All Greektown to Me," which has kalamata olives, spinach, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese. Quarantino's also has a wide vegan menu, with Daiya vegan cheese and vegan sausage.

"We try to keep it fun," he says. "We're doing a lot of the dorky stuff that like we think of in the kitchen that we'd never put on the menu of a restaurant that's a little bit more about fine dining. ... I'm just trying to like give people that pizza experience that they crave are in a different way."

Wabeke says so far business has been good, and many weekends they sell out. He recently ordered more pans to accomodate more customers.

For now, Wabeke says he's just trying to get his restaurants to survive through the winter. He says he'd like to keep doing pizza, but maybe by transforming the space into a bar with a fuller menu.

But the name, while funny, probably won't stick.

"I look forward to the day where we can rename it," he says.

Quarantino's is located at 1444 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids; 616-734-6833; quarantinosgr.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan restaurants recommended, but not required, to deny customers who don't provide info for contact tracing Read More

  2. Detroit has a Black-owned cider mill now, complete with hayrides, goats, and fresh produce Read More

  3. Metro Detroit Aldi grocery stores will offer several boozy advent calendars the day after the election Read More

  4. McDonald’s is bringing back cult favorite McRib sandwich in all its 70-ingredient, highly processed glory Read More

  5. The Red Hook café is expanding to downtown Detroit with a third location Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit