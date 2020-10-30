See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Friday, October 30, 2020

You can get a free Tim Hortons dark roast coffee, but only at night

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TIM HORTONS
  • Courtesy of Tim Hortons

Here's some good news for night owls.

Tim Hortons has a new deal for people who love their coffee like they like the night — dark, that is.



With days getting shorter following Daylight Savings Time, Tim Hortons is rolling out a new deal for its new dark roast coffee.

From Sunday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 8, Tims Rewards members who place a digital order online or using the Tim Hortons app can get one free cup of dark roast coffee — but only under the cover of darkness, between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The new coffee is made from 100% premium Arabica beans. That should help keep you up at night — in a good way.

