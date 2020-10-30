You can get a free Tim Hortons dark roast coffee, but only at night

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tim Hortons

Here's some good news for night owls.Tim Hortons has a new deal for people who love their coffee like they like the night — dark, that is.With days getting shorter following Daylight Savings Time, Tim Hortons is rolling out a new deal for its new dark roast coffee.From Sunday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 8, Tims Rewards members who place a digital order online or using the Tim Hortons app can get one free cup of dark roast coffee — but only under the cover of darkness, between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.The new coffee is made from 100% premium Arabica beans. That should help keep you up at night — in a good way.