The Red Hook café is expanding to downtown Detroit with a third location

After finding success with spots in downtown Ferndale and Detroit's West Village location, the Red Hook coffee shop is eyeing an expansion into downtown Detroit.The new spot will be located at 2761 E Jefferson Ave., Detroit. It used to house a research clinic for Wayne State University's Department of Psychiatry and Behavorial Neurosciences, but has sat empty in recent years, growing covered in vines.Red Hook owner Sandi Heaselgrave tellsthat the build-out for the downtown location is expected to begin next month. The website lists "winter" as the opening date.A third Red Hook previously operated as a pop-up inside Will Leather Goods in Midtown, but the high-end leather goods store closed in 2019 . A new Italian restaurant, Sauce, is slated to replace it